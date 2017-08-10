Dow Falls Nearly 205 Points as North Korea Tensions Persist

The Dow industrials fell for a third straight session and had its biggest one-day decline since May 17, a pullback seen by some as overdue with indexes at highs and volatility near record lows.

Trump Warns North Korea to 'Get Their Act Together'

President Donald Trump said his pledge this week to bring "fire and fury" against North Korea if it didn't drop threats against the U.S. "maybe wasn't tough enough," in a series of remarks that ratcheted up American rhetoric against Pyongyang.

WSJ Survey: Most Economists Expect Next Fed Rate Increase in December

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal this month see the Federal Reserve raising interest rates once more in 2017 and three times in 2018, a view that matches the Fed's own projections.

Fear Gauge Jumps to 2017 High

The VIX rose to its highest level of the year, spurring some traders and investors to wager that turbulence will return after a prolonged period of calm in equities.

U.S. Ran Nearly $43 Billion Budget Deficit in July

The U.S. government ran a $42.94 billion budget deficit in July, with an early-fall deadline looming for Congress to raise the federal borrowing limit and fund government operations for the coming fiscal year.

Fed's Dudley Sees Continued Growth in U.S. Labor Market

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley said he sees continued moderate growth in the U.S. labor market, but also pointed to problem areas such as sluggish wage growth.

Two Congressmen Raise Concerns Over Plan for End-of-Day Auction

Two members of Congress have written the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission to voice worries about an exchange's proposal to shake up the crucial 4 p.m. closing auctions that determine the final end-of-day prices of thousands of stocks.

U.S. Producer Prices Unexpectedly Fall

A gauge of U.S. business prices fell in July for the first time in 11 months, suggesting nagging downward pressure on inflation.

U.S. Jobless Claims Inched Up Last Week

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week rose slightly but remained at historically low levels, a sign of continued strength in the U.S. economy.

OPEC Says Crude Output Rose in July

OPEC's crude-oil production rose further in July, in the latest sign the cartel's efforts to reduce output and drain a global supply glut are falling short.

