Asia Markets Slip After Opening Little Changed

A wave of selling washed over many Asian stock markets Thursday after they opened little changed, with low volumes likely amplifying the effects of the rhetorical battle between the U.S. and North Korea.

U.S. Stocks Slide Amid North Korea Worries

Rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea jolted markets around the world, interrupting a stock-market rally fueled by corporate earnings and global economic growth.

U.S. Can't Get Breakout Economic Growth With Productivity This Low

U.S. worker productivity picked up modestly in the second quarter but showed little sign of breaking out of the sluggish trend that has prevailed for more than a decade, holding back economic growth and living standards.

Evans Says Fed Should Be 'Very Careful' With Rate Increases

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the U.S. central bank could hold off on raising rates at its September policy meeting and instead begin winding down its $4.5 trillion balance sheet.

Oil Gains on Mixed Inventory Data

Oil prices gained on Wednesday after data showed the amount of oil in storage fell by more than analysts and traders had expected.

A Reason to Cheer at OPEC

Crude stockpiles are down, yes, but what may really please oil exporters is the oil futures curve.

Labor Department Seeks 18-Month Delay in Fiduciary Rule

The Labor Department is proposing an 18-month delay in the fiduciary rule's compliance deadline, according to a court document.

Has Permian Peaked? Wall Street Worries About Its Sure Thing

Investors are getting nervous about the Permian. The problem? Too much natural gas.

Aug. 9, 2007: The Day the Mortgage Crisis Went Global

Ten years ago the first glimpses of the global financial crisis came into view. That day didn't expose just the disarray of the global financial industry. It also illuminated behavioral patterns that helped accentuate the crisis.

Short Sellers, Options Traders Gear for More Volatility in Retail Stocks

Short sellers and options traders are betting on more turbulence for the struggling American retail sector.

August 10, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)