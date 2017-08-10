OPEC Says Crude Output Rose in July

Continue Reading Below

OPEC's crude-oil production rose further in July, in the latest sign the cartel's efforts to reduce output and drain a global supply glut are falling short.

Oil Hits 11-Week High on U.S. Stock Draws

Oil futures rose, building on overnight gains, after declines in U.S. crude inventories added to evidence that the world stock overhang is finally falling.

Investors Question Oil Output in America's Fastest-Growing Field

Investors helped turn West Texas' Permian Basin into America's fastest-growing oil field, but their confidence is cracking over whether drillers can keep production rising.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Oil Supplies Fall as Refinery Activity Increases

U.S. crude-oil inventories declined by 6.5 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 4, much more than expected, according to EIA data. Gasoline stockpiles increased by 3.4 million barrels when a decline was expected.

Analysts See Small Addition to U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government data scheduled for release Thursday to show natural gas stockpiles grew by 36 billion cubic feet, less than the average for this time of year.

Has Permian Peaked? Wall Street Worries About Its Sure Thing

Investors are getting nervous about the Permian. The problem? Too much natural gas.

Climate Report Poses Test for Trump Administration

The Trump administration has until the end of next week to approve a scientific report that attributes climate change to humans, a position that contradicts some of the president's rhetoric.

A Reason to Cheer at OPEC

Crude stockpiles are down, yes, but what may really please oil exporters is the oil futures curve.

Knight Energy Files for Chapter 11

Oilfield equipment supplier Knight Energy Holdings has filed for bankruptcy to implement a debt-cutting plan that transfers ownership of the company to its lenders, saying it has been squeezed by low crude oil prices.

Cuomo Promises Solutions to Subway's Power Problems

Instead of Con Edison and the MTA pointing fingers at each other whenever there's a power problem, the governor says they'll work together to inspect, repair and modernize the power system that feeds the subway.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)