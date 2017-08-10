Google Engineer's Firing Fuels Debate Among Employees

Google's firing of software engineer James Damore is fueling new debate inside the company over its diversity program and its openness to conservative viewpoints.

Snap's Loss Nearly Quadruples

Snap Inc. on Thursday said its loss nearly quadrupled to $443 million in the second quarter on slowing revenue and user growth, hurt by intensifying competition from larger rival Facebook Inc.

Embattled Wells Fargo Plans Board Shake-Up

The board of Wells Fargo, grappling with fresh problems even as it tries to move past the bank's sales-practices scandal, is planning a shake-up that is likely to include Stephen Sanger stepping down as chairman.

Macy's and Kohl's Slow Sales Slump, but Investors Still Spooked

Macy's and Kohl's reported another quarter of shrinking sales that spooked investors, though the latest declines weren't as deep as they have been in recent quarters.

Investor Benchmark Capital Sues Uber Ex-CEO Kalanick

One of Uber's largest shareholders on Thursday sued the ride-hailing firm's former chief Travis Kalanick in a fight over board seats.

U.S. Labor Union Charges Anbang With Unfair Labor Practices

A U.S. hotel-workers labor union filed charges of unfair labor practices against Anbang Insurance Group and three of its hotel operators, saying the Chinese firm and the operators failed to comply with a request for information about their ownership and sources of financing.

Blackstone, Starwood Form Home-Rental Giant

Two of the country's largest rental-home owners, Blackstone's Invitation Homes and Starwood Waypoint Homes have agreed to merge in a deal that would create a giant landlord with roughly 82,000 homes in 17 metro areas.

Barclays Hires Citi Executive to Be Card Unit CEO

Barclaycard International has hired longtime card industry executive Barry Rodrigues to run its operations.

Babcock & Wilcox Agrees to Buy Back Private-Equity Stake a Day Before 72% Plunge

A private-equity firm that three months ago took a 10% stake in power-generating company Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. struck a deal to sell its position back to the company, dodging by one day a 72% plunge in the stock.

Glencore Profits Rise on Commodities Boom

Swiss mining and trading giant Glencore reported strong first-half results benefiting from rising commodity prices as it continues to recover from a downturn that sparked widespread worries about its financial health and caused an investor revolt.

