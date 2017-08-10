Embattled Wells Fargo Plans Board Shake-Up

Continue Reading Below

The board of Wells Fargo, grappling with fresh problems even as it tries to move past the bank's sales-practices scandal, is planning a shake-up that is likely to include Stephen Sanger stepping down as chairman.

Macy's and Kohl's Slow Sales Slump, but Investors Still Spooked

Macy's and Kohl's reported another quarter of shrinking sales that spooked investors, though the latest declines weren't as deep as they have been in recent quarters.

Uber's Ryan Graves to Leave Operations Role

Ryan Graves, Uber's first hire, said he would step aside from his daily role as senior vice president of operations, the latest shake-up in the ride-hailing company's top management.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Labor Union Charges Anbang With Unfair Labor Practices

A U.S. hotel-workers labor union filed charges of unfair labor practices against Anbang Insurance Group and three of its hotel operators, saying the Chinese firm and the operators failed to comply with a request for information about their ownership and sources of financing.

Blackstone, Starwood Form Home-Rental Giant

Two of the country's largest rental-home owners, Blackstone's Invitation Homes and Starwood Waypoint Homes have agreed to merge in a deal that would create a giant landlord with roughly 82,000 homes in 17 metro areas.

Barclays Hires Citi Executive to Be Card Unit CEO

Barclaycard International has hired longtime card industry executive Barry Rodrigues to run its operations.

Glencore Profits Rise on Commodities Boom

Swiss mining and trading giant Glencore reported strong first-half results benefiting from rising commodity prices as it continues to recover from a downturn that sparked widespread worries about its financial health and caused an investor revolt.

Blue Apron's Costs Eat Profit; Shares Sour

Shares in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. dropped as much as 15% as the meal-kit maker struggled to reassure investors that it can contain costs and fend off competition in the fast-growing food delivery business.

Elliott Loses Legal Battle Against Akzo Nobel

Elliott Management lost its latest legal challenge to remove Akzo Nobel's chairman, but the legal decision signaled that the New York hedge fund could pursue this effort at a later date.

Why Goldman Sachs Seized a Client's 217-Foot Yacht

The story behind Goldman's nautical trophy catalogs the inevitable outcome of Wall Street's latest gold rush: lending to wealthy clients, the loans backed by everything from Warhols to fine wine.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)