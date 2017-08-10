Blackstone, Starwood Form Home-Rental Giant

Two of the country's largest rental-home owners, Blackstone's Invitation Homes and Starwood Waypoint Homes have agreed to merge in a deal that would create a giant landlord with roughly 82,000 homes in 17 metro areas.

Barclays Poaches Citi Executive to Be Card Unit CEO

Barclaycard International has hired longtime card industry executive Barry Rodrigues to run its operations.

Glencore Profits Rise on Commodities Boom

Swiss mining and trading giant Glencore reported strong first-half results benefiting from rising commodity prices as it continues to recover from a downturn that sparked widespread worries about its financial health and caused an investor revolt.

Blue Apron Misses Estimates in First Earnings Report

Blue Apron said Thursday that revenue rose in the latest quarter but it lost more money than analysts had expected, providing its first update to investors since going public in June.

SoftBank Filings Confirm It's Taking Extra Risk in Giant Tech Fund

Filings by SoftBank Group show it has taken on outsize risk in its new SoftBank Vision Fund, which has said it would have at least $93 billion to put into big technology bets.

Amazon and Whole Foods: What's Next?

After Amazon moved to acquire Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, the e-commerce giant needs to figure out how deeply it should integrate with the grocery chain.

Why Goldman Sachs Seized a Client's 217-Foot Yacht

The story behind Goldman's nautical trophy catalogs the inevitable outcome of Wall Street's latest gold rush: lending to wealthy clients, the loans backed by everything from Warhols to fine wine.

Can This Uber Killer Justify Its $50 Billion Valuation?

While Uber is trying to dig out from scandals and curtail losses, its former China rival, Didi Chuxing, is spending billions of dollars on other startups around the world. But is it worth $50 billion?

Toshiba Revives Talks With Foxconn Over Chip Unit

Toshiba said it has reopened talks with Foxconn Technology Group and Western Digital Corp. over selling its memory-chip unit, erasing a Japanese-led group's status as the preferred buyer in a deal potentially worth $20 billion.

Lego Turns to Digitally-Savvy Dane as its New CEO

Lego has jettisoned its chief executive after just eight months in the job, appointing a younger leader with technology experience in a surprise move it hopes with help it compete in an increasingly digitally focused environment.

