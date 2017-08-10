Google Cancels Meeting on Diversity, Citing Safety Concerns

Google canceled a companywide meeting about diversity just before it was set to begin Thursday, saying right-wing websites published the names of employees who had proposed questions, raising security concerns.

Elliott Loses Legal Battle Against Akzo Nobel

Elliott Management lost its latest legal challenge to remove Akzo Nobel's chairman, but the legal decision signaled that the New York hedge fund could pursue this effort at a later date.

FBI Says ISIS Used eBay to Send Terror Cash to U.S.

A recently unsealed FBI affidavit alleged that a global financial network run by a senior Islamic State official funneled money to an operative in the U.S. through fake eBay transactions.

Mexican Supreme Court Proposal Backs América Móvil on Fees

A Mexican Supreme Court justice proposed backing a legal challenge by Mexico's richest man, Carlos Slim, which would render unconstitutional a pillar of the country's 2014 telecommunications overhaul that dramatically increased competition in the market he dominates.

Snap's Loss Nearly Quadruples

Snap said its quarterly loss nearly quadrupled amid slowing revenue and user growth, sapped by intensifying competition from larger rival Facebook.

Investor Benchmark Capital Sues Uber Ex-CEO Kalanick

One of Uber's largest shareholders alleges Travis Kalanick defrauded directors into giving him more control over the board.

Embattled Wells Fargo Plans Board Shake-Up

The board of Wells Fargo, grappling with fresh problems even as it tries to move past the bank's sales-practices scandal, is planning a shake-up that is likely to include Stephen Sanger stepping down as chairman.

Petrobras Net Profit Falls 68%

Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro, or Petrobras, reported a decline in its second-quarter earnings amid lower sales and a higher tax bill.

Macy's and Kohl's Slow Sales Slump, but Investors Still Spooked

Macy's and Kohl's reported another quarter of shrinking sales that spooked investors, though the latest declines weren't as deep as they have been in recent quarters. Still, shares dropped.

News Corp Reports Loss on Write-Down of U.K. Assets

News Corp swung to a loss in the quarter ended in June, as the company wrote down the value of its U.K. newspaper assets while print advertising declines weighed on revenue.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)