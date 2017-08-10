Chinese App Developers File Antitrust Complaint Against Apple

A group of 28 Chinese app developers filed a complaint against Apple, accusing the company of engaging in monopolistic behavior by removing apps from the App Store without detailed explanation and charging excessive fees for in-app purchases.

Wanda Sells Hotel, Theme-Park Management Business to Hong Kong Unit

Dalian Wanda Group is transforming its publicly listed Wanda Hotel Development unit in Hong Kong into a business that manages hotels and theme parks in a deal valued at more than $1 billion.

Facebook Hits Play on Watch, Its Video Tab

Facebook is redesigning its video tab, now dubbed Watch, to bring its original programming front-and-center and will includes section that showcase videos a user's friends are watching or those that spark a lot of debate on the platform.

21st Century Fox Earnings Buoyed by Cable TV Business

Higher advertising and distribution fees for its cable channels drove up 21st Century Fox Inc.'s results in the most recent quarter, helping it deliver a modest earnings beat.

SEC Delays Decision on Sale of Chicago Stock Exchange to Chinese Investors

The Securities and Exchange Commission said it would postpone approval of the sale of the Chicago Stock Exchange to a group led by Chinese investors, despite a recommendation from its staff to certify the deal.

Mylan Defers Product Launches

Mylan NV said it wouldn't launch any major new drugs in the U.S. market this year, deferring the introduction of two highly anticipated generic drugs amid regulatory uncertainty.

New GE Chief Delays Part of Boston HQ

General Electric Co. has delayed the completion of its new Boston headquarters in an effort to spread out the costs of the $200 million project, as new CEO John Flannery looks to cut spending.

Amazon and Tencent Back Smartphone Maker Essential

The startup founded by Google Android's creator has raised $300 million in funding.

Apple Supplier Japan Display Open to Foreign Lifeline

The smartphone-screen maker won't rule out a partnership with a Chinese or Taiwanese company to survive-a departure from its original aim of being Japan's national champion in the display business.

Vantiv Seals $10 Billion Worldpay Deal

Ohio-based Vantiv agreed to acquire U.K. payments processor Worldpay Group for about $10.4 billion in cash and stock, one of the biggest deals in the fast consolidating sector.

August 10, 2017 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)