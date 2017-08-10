CPI Seen Up in July -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Friday 0830 Consumer Price Index Jul +0.2% (25) +0.0%
-- ex food & energy Jul +0.2% (25) +0.1%
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
