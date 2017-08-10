China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, August 10 2017
Continue Reading Below
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 868,188 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Aug-17 12,780 12,780 12,780 12,780 13,335 -555 4 48
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Sep-17 13,245 13,280 13,080 13,190 13,040 150 59,826 121,622
Oct-17 13,345 13,420 13,280 13,335 13,220 115 162 606
Nov-17 13,460 13,540 13,350 13,455 13,285 170 15,812 32,594
Jan-18 16,635 16,730 16,320 16,495 16,450 45 768,906 362,356
Mar-18 16,645 16,705 16,570 16,605 16,555 50 14 118
Apr-18 - - - 16,670 16,685 -15 0 60
May-18 16,840 16,975 16,560 16,745 16,740 5 23,456 42,016
Jun-18 16,765 16,765 16,765 16,765 16,740 25 2 58
Jul-18 17,090 17,115 16,825 17,010 16,805 205 6 28
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 10, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)