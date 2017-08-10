Brazil's Petrobras 2Q Net Profit Falls 68%

Brazillian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, reported Thursday a decline in its second-quarter earnings as taxes and costs of a voluntary buyout program soared.

Petrobras said its net profit fell 68% from the second quarter of 2016 to 292 million Brazilian reais ($92.3 million).

The company's revenue fell 6.1% to 67 billion reais, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 6.6% to 19.09 billion reais.

