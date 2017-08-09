WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Aug 09

TRUMP BOASTS U.S. NUCLEAR ARSENAL IS 'MORE POWERFUL THAN EVER'

President Donald Trump touted the American nuclear arsenal's strength, vowing "there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world."

OPPOSITION LEADER CLAIMS FRAUD IN KENYA ELECTION

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga said a hacking attack had caused widespread vote fraud in the country's general election, as preliminary vote counts showed President Uhuru Kenyatta marching to victory for a second four-year term.

FRENCH POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN HIT-AND-RUN ATTACK

Authorities arrested a man suspected of ramming a car into a group of soldiers in a suburb of the French capital, police officials said, potentially ending the manhunt in a case that prosecutors are treating as an act of terrorism.

U.S. TRADE ACTIONS IN CHINA LAG AS NORTH KOREA TAKES PRECEDENCE

A U.S. plan to crack down on Chinese intellectual property policies is delayed as the Trump administration tries to win Beijing's cooperation on North Korea's nuclear program.

SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT ZUMA SURVIVES NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE

President Jacob Zuma survived a motion of no-confidence, with 177 lawmakers voting in favor of ousting the president, while 198 voted against him.

THAI NAVY'S SECRET WEAPON AGAINST MARAUDING MONKEYS: VASECTOMIES

Monkeys are pillaging a Thai naval base for food, so the sailors have found a long-term solution to the problem. Their weapon of choice? Monkey vasectomies.

REGIONAL GOVERNMENTS REJECT NEW VENEZUELA ASSEMBLY

Governments from across Latin America on Tuesday agreed not to recognize Venezuela's powerful new constituent assembly, saying that it represented a breakdown in the country's democratic order.

AMID TRUMP'S IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN, MORE MEXICANS GET VISAS TO WORK IN U.S.

Demand in America for Mexican farmhands, landscapers, hotel housekeepers and other temporary workers is surging as the Trump administration moves to curb immigration and renegotiate its trade relationship with Mexico.

