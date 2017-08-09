What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 9, 2017).

Trump warned North Korea against making any more threats to the U.S., saying it would face "fire and fury." Pyongyang countered with its most specific threat yet.

The president pledged a tougher law-enforcement response to an epidemic of opioid addiction.

Arrests of people caught trying to illegally enter the U.S. from Mexico rose in July for a third month.

U.S. demand for Mexican temporary workers is surging as the administration moves to curb immigration.

The White House has identified its leading choices for two top federal prosecutors in New York.

Kenyans hailed a peaceful day of voting for a new president after a bitter campaign stoked fears of violence.

South Africa's president survived his eighth no-confidence motion in the face of corruption allegations.

Governments across Latin America agreed not to recognize Venezuela's new constituent assembly.

Pakistan's ousted premier said the country is headed toward tragedy if elected leaders keep being removed.

Cities around the U.S. are dropping efforts to regulate panhandling, as courts overturn local restrictions.

South Carolina is suing the federal government over plutonium stored in the state.

Died: Glen Campbell, 81, chart-topping musician and entertainer.

