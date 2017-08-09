Toyota, Kaplan, and 9 Other Companies Hiring for Flexible Schedule Jobs

Besides a handsome salary and a cool company culture, there's one thing that job seekers are looking for: flexible work options.

Continue Reading Below

According to a survey conducted by FlexJobs, flexible schedule jobs are the second most popular type of workplace flexibility after full-time telecommuting jobs, with 73 percent of job seekers saying they're interested in flexible schedules at work.

"Flexible schedule job" is an umbrella term for six different types of work flexibility:

1. Completely Flexible Schedule

With a completely flexible schedule, employees are allowed to customize their workdays based on their work and personal needs. They can set their own hours as needed.

2. Alternative Schedule

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

An alternative schedule means that a worker might work a full-time schedule outside of traditional 9-to-5 work hours.

3. Compressed Workweek

A compressed workweek means employees will work 40 hours, but in four days instead of five. Typically, this occurs Monday-Thursday, leaving Fridays free.

4. Results-Only Work Environment (ROWE)

ROWE focuses on employee productivity rather than when, where, or how employees get work done. In a ROWE environment, employees' success is measured according to the quality of their work and their ability to meet deadlines. It doesn't matter how long employees spend at work; what matters is that they do good work and they get it done on time.

5. Split Shift

On a split shift, a worker's day is split into two blocks of time with a long break in between. For example, an employee might work 8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., take a break, and then resume working from 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

6. Flex Time

A flex-time schedule allows workers to start or end their workday earlier or later, usually to avoid being stuck in rush-hour traffic.

Recently, FlexJobs analyzed data from more than 40,000 companies in its database to find the 30 companies that posted the most flexible-schedule job postings for the first five months of the 2017 calendar year. The full list is available here, but you can check out 11 employers that made the cut below:

1. Toyota

Toyota is one of the world's largest automobile manufacturers, with divisions including Lexus, Subaru, Hino Motors, Daihatsu, and more.

2. Kaplan

Kaplan offers K-12 programs, test prep, professional training, and online higher education.

3. Nielsen

Nielsen is an international performance management, information, and measurement company that aims to provide clients with an understanding of what consumers are watching and buying.

4. ATT

Founded by Alexander Graham Bell, the inventor of the telephone, ATT is now one of the largest communications holding companies in the world.

5. Kelly Services

Kelly Services provides workforce solutions – including consulting services, outsourcing services, and staffing services – to a wide range of companies in various industries.

6. Novartis

Novartis is a global pharmaceutical and healthcare research company headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

7. Cactus Communications

Cactus Communications offers training, education, and transcription services, specializing in pharmaceutical and medical device companies and academia.

8. California Closets

Helping clients streamline their closets and their homes, California Closets is a provider of premium space solutions.

9. CyraCom

CyraCom, one of the largest language service providers in the world, helps bridge communication gaps for healthcare companies that need language assistance.

8. Westat

Westat is an employee-owned research corporation that specializes in data collection and management, clinical trials, statistical research, survey methods, evaluation, communications, and social marketing.

9. Study.com

Formed with the goal of reducing the financial burden of attending a traditional college, Study.com helps students access educational video and audio content online.

8. Dell

As the world's third-largest PC vendor, Dell employs more than 103,000 professionals worldwide.

9. Berlitz

Berlitz is a global language educational company offering programs for individuals, businesses, government organizations, and international students.

1o. Worldpay

Worldpay is a global payment processor with a trusted history of pioneering technology for onsite, online, and mobile payments.

11. Net Transcripts

Net Transcripts provider confidential transcription services for administrative and criminal investigations. The company serves local, state, and federal agencies around the country, such as correctional facilities, police departments, and child protective services.

–

With so many top companies offering flexible schedule jobs, candidates should be able to find what they're looking for in no time!

For employers, it's a good idea to review your own recruiting and hiring practices to ensure that your company is one that job seekers would love to work for.

Brie Reynolds is the director of online content at FlexJobs.