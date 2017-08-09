Shire plc Shire Plc : Director/Pdmr Shareholding

TIDMSHP

Director/PDMR Shareholding

August 9, 2017

- Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)

Notification of transaction by person discharging managerial

responsibilities and person closely associated with them

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated them ("PCA")

a) Name Kim Stratton / Peter Stratton

2. Reason for the notification

Head of International Commercial (PDMR) / PCA of Kim

a) Position / status Stratton

Initial notification /

b) amendment Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,

3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Shire plc

b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated

for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

4. where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

financial instrument, Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary

a) type of instrument Shares")

Identification code ISIN: JE00B2QKY057

Transfer of Ordinary Shares held by Kim Stratton to

a joint account held by Kim Stratton and Peter Stratton

Nature of the and the pledge of such Ordinary Shares as security

b) transaction for a loan.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

N/A 5,943

d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction)

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e) Date of the transaction August 8, 2017

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction

Oliver Strawbridge

Senior Assistant Company Secretary

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Ian Karp ikarp@shire.com +1 781 482 9018

Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 1256 894874

Media

Lisa Adler lisa.adler@shire.com +1 617 588 8607

Debbi Ford debbi.ford@shire.com +1 617 949 9083

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Shire

Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving

people with rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class products,

many of which are available in more than 100 countries, across core

therapeutic areas including Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience,

Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, Gastrointestinal / Internal

Medicine / Endocrine and Hereditary Angioedema; and a growing franchise

in Oncology.

Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop

and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of

people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need

conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the

fullest.

www.shire.com

