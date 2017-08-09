U.S. Stocks Slide Amid North Korea Worries

Continue Reading Below

Rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea jolted markets around the world, interrupting a stock-market rally fueled by corporate earnings and global economic growth.

U.S. Productivity Rose at 0.9% Rate in Second Quarter

U.S. worker productivity picked up modestly in the second quarter but showed little sign of breaking out of the sluggish trend that has prevailed for more than a decade, holding back economic growth and living standards.

When Danger Looms Near Japan, Some Investors Buy Yen Anyway

Some expert investors were baffled that Japan's currency gained ground against the dollar and euro hours after President Donald Trump warned Pyongyang it faced "fire and fury like the world has never seen."

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Oil Wavers on Mixed Inventory Data

Oil prices wavered between gains and losses Wednesday morning as investors evaluated U.S. data showing that oil inventories fell but gasoline stockpiles grew last week.

U.S. Oil Supplies Fall as Refinery Activity Increases

U.S. crude-oil inventories declined by 6.5 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 4, much more than expected, according to EIA data. Gasoline stockpiles increased by 3.4 million barrels when a decline was expected.

Has Permian Peaked? Wall Street Worries About Its Sure Thing

Investors are getting nervous about the Permian. The problem? Too much natural gas.

Canada Housing Starts Keep Rolling in July

Canadian housing starts rose in July, exceeding market expectations by a significant margin, in a sign the real-estate sector shows no signs of slowing despite government measures to tamp down price surges.

Aug. 9, 2007: The Day the Mortgage Crisis Went Global

Ten years ago the first glimpses of the global financial crisis came into view. That day didn't expose just the disarray of the global financial industry. It also illuminated behavioral patterns that helped accentuate the crisis.

U.S. Wholesale Inventories Ticked Up

U.S. wholesalers restocked at a modest pace in June. Wholesale inventories rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7% in June from the prior month, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed had expected a 0.6% increase.

Why South Korea's Markets Are Booming Despite Threats

South Korean investors refuse to be cowed by threats from Pyongyang, instead seeing stock-market dips as opportunities to expand their portfolios.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)