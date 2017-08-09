U.S. Stocks Slide Amid North Korea Worries

Rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea pressured markets Wednesday, sending stocks lower around the world, including in the U.S.

U.S. Productivity Rose at 0.9% Rate in Second Quarter

U.S. worker productivity has picked up modestly from recent dismal readings, but shows little sign of breaking out from a sluggish trend that threatens to hold back U.S. standards of living.

When Danger Looms Near Japan, Some Investors Buy Yen Anyway

Some expert investors were baffled that Japan's currency gained ground against the dollar and euro hours after President Donald Trump warned Pyongyang it faced "fire and fury like the world has never seen."

Canada Housing Starts Keep Rolling in July

Canadian housing starts rose in July, exceeding market expectations by a significant margin, in a sign the real-estate sector shows no signs of slowing despite government measures to tamp down price surges.

Oil Gains Ahead of U.S. Stocks Report

Oil prices edged higher as investors look to the weekly release of official data on U.S. crude inventory levels due later in the day.

Aug. 9, 2007: The Day the Mortgage Crisis Went Global

Ten years ago the first glimpses of the global financial crisis came into view. That day didn't expose just the disarray of the global financial industry. It also illuminated behavioral patterns that helped accentuate the crisis.

U.S. Wholesale Inventories Ticked Up

U.S. wholesalers restocked at a modest pace in June. Wholesale inventories rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7% in June from the prior month, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed had expected a 0.6% increase.

U.S. Oil Supplies Fall as Refinery Activity Increases

U.S. crude-oil inventories declined by 6.5 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 4, much more than expected, according to EIA data. Gasoline stockpiles increased by 3.4 million barrels when a decline was expected.

Why South Korea's Markets Are Booming Despite Threats

South Korean investors refuse to be cowed by threats from Pyongyang, instead seeing stock-market dips as opportunities to expand their portfolios.

China's Consumer Inflation Slows Unexpectedly in July

China's consumer inflation slowed a notch in July, with softer non-food prices signaling that economic activity may be cooling as Beijing works to reduce debt levels.

August 09, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)