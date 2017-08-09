China's Consumer Inflation Slows Unexpectedly in July

Continue Reading Below

China's consumer inflation slowed a notch in July, with softer non-food prices signaling that economic activity may be cooling as Beijing works to reduce debt levels.

North Korea Worries Send Global Markets Lower

Global markets were pressured by rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, though European firms continued to turn in strong earnings reports.

Dow Ends Winning Streak

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished lower Tuesday, ending the blue-chip index's streak of record highs.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Growth Seen Steadying, Soothing Slowdown Fears

The U.S. is set for steady economic growth, according to leading indicators from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which previously hinted at a slowdown.

Tillerson Presses Asian Nations to Clamp Down on North Korea

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson ramped up pressure on Southeast Asian countries to shut down North Korean front companies and squeeze Pyongyang's diplomatic presence in the region.

There Is a Gap Between Australian Business and Consumer Confidence

A gap has opened up between glum consumer confidence and soaring business sentiment in Australia, clouding the outlook for the economy and complicating matters for policy makers.

Crude Falls as Oversupply Worries Weigh

Oil prices gave back gains Tuesday, as projections for U.S. oil production climbed and other major oil-producing nations met to discuss compliance to a deal to curb output.

What Could Possibly Ruin Traders' Summer Vacations?

It is the dog days of summer for investors-trading has slowed as stocks have risen steadily around the world. Still, August is known for offering financial markets a range of surprises.

German Economy Seen Growing Despite Weak Export, Factory Data

Europe's largest economy is likely to continue to grow at a robust pace, despite some recent weak data points, economists say.

China's Economy Gets Smaller Boost From Trade

China's unexpectedly robust economy is still getting a boost from trade, with exports and imports growing last month, albeit at a more moderate pace.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)