Oil Wavers on Mixed Inventory Data

Oil prices wavered between gains and losses Wednesday morning as investors evaluated U.S. data showing that oil inventories fell but gasoline stockpiles grew last week.

U.S. Oil Supplies Fall as Refinery Activity Increases

U.S. crude-oil inventories declined by 6.5 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 4, much more than expected, according to EIA data. Gasoline stockpiles increased by 3.4 million barrels when a decline was expected.

Has Permian Peaked? Wall Street Worries About Its Sure Thing

Investors are getting nervous about the Permian. The problem? Too much natural gas.

Climate Report Poses Test for Trump Administration

The Trump administration has until the end of next week to approve a scientific report that attributes climate change to humans, a position that contradicts some of the president's rhetoric.

A Reason to Cheer at OPEC

Crude stockpiles are down, yes, but what may really please oil exporters is the oil futures curve.

Knight Energy Files for Chapter 11

Oilfield equipment supplier Knight Energy Holdings has filed for bankruptcy to implement a debt-cutting plan that transfers ownership of the company to its lenders, saying it has been squeezed by low crude oil prices.

Bankruptcy Judge Deals Final Blow to SunEdison Shareholders

A New York bankruptcy judge, who recently gave final approval to SunEdison Inc.'s bankruptcy exit plan, delivered what is likely a final blow to the company's shareholders by saying they will get nothing.

South Carolina Sues U.S. Over Plutonium at Nuclear Site

South Carolina's attorney general is suing the federal government for $100 million, saying it hasn't removed plutonium from the state as promised, a new tack in a battle over a Cold War-era nuclear-weapons site.

Westinghouse Says Work Ended on Nuclear Reactors 'Without Warning'

Westinghouse Electric Co. said the decision by owners of an unfinished nuclear project in South Carolina to stop construction came "without warning" and left employees being escorted off the site by armed personnel.

Shell Tries to Restart Parts of Netherlands Crude-Oil Refinery

Royal Dutch Shell said it is attempting to restart parts of the largest crude-oil refinery in Europe, which was shut down after a fire caused a power outage July 30.

August 09, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)