Oil Gains Ahead of U.S. Stocks Report

Oil prices edged higher as investors look to the weekly release of official data on U.S. crude inventory levels due later in the day.

Bankruptcy Judge Deals Final Blow to SunEdison Shareholders

A New York bankruptcy judge, who recently gave final approval to SunEdison Inc.'s bankruptcy exit plan, delivered what is likely a final blow to the company's shareholders by saying they will get nothing.

Crude Falls as Oversupply Worries Weigh

Oil prices gave back gains Tuesday, as projections for U.S. oil production climbed and other major oil-producing nations met to discuss compliance to a deal to curb output.

U.S. Crude-Oil Supplies Seen Decreasing in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to show an average decrease of 2.7 million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy, according to a survey of analysts and traders. Gasoline supplies are expected to show a decrease of 1.6 million barrels.

South Carolina Sues U.S. Over Plutonium at Nuclear Site

South Carolina's attorney general is suing the federal government for $100 million, saying it hasn't removed plutonium from the state as promised, a new tack in a battle over a Cold War-era nuclear-weapons site.

Westinghouse Says Work Ended on Nuclear Reactors 'Without Warning'

Westinghouse Electric Co. said the decision by owners of an unfinished nuclear project in South Carolina to stop construction came "without warning" and left employees being escorted off the site by armed personnel.

Shell Tries to Restart Parts of Netherlands Crude-Oil Refinery

Royal Dutch Shell said it is attempting to restart parts of the largest crude-oil refinery in Europe, which was shut down after a fire caused a power outage July 30.

A Gusher of Cash at Suncor

Canada's Suncor Energy is among the world's higher-cost producers of oil. By all rights it should have scaled back its ambitions during the last few difficult years. Instead, it did the opposite, buying out partners on the cheap and plowing ahead with projects that could pay off for decades.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. to Split Offshore Oil Concession

The United Arab Emirates' state energy company said it would split one of its most important offshore oil concessions and is in advanced talks with more than a dozen potential partners to improve its returns.

Libya's Largest Oil Field Temporary Shut-In After Armed Protest

Libya's largest oil field was shut late Sunday before pumping restarted Monday following an armed protest, a Libyan official said, underscoring the persistent instability of the country's oil production.

