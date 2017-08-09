Hong Kong Exchanges 1st Half Net Profit HK$3.49 Billion; Up 17% on Year

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (0388.HK) said Wednesday its first-half net profit rose 17% from a year earlier, partly thanks to higher revenue from listing fees as well as investment income.

The operator of Hong Kong's stock exchange said its net profit for the six months ended June 30 rose to 3.49 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$446 million) from HK$2.99 billion a year earlier, while revenue and other income rose 10% from a year earlier to HK$6.20 billion.

The operator declared an interim dividend of HK$2.55 per share, up 15% from HK$2.21 a year earlier.

