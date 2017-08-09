On Our Radar

CPI Seen Up in July -- Data Week Ahead

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 5 240K (18) 240K

0830 Producer Price Index Jul +0.2% (21) +0.1%

-- ex food & energy Jul +0.2% (19) +0.1%

1400 Monthly Federal Budget Jul -$70B (3) -$113B*

Friday 0830 Consumer Price Index Jul +0.2% (25) +0.0%

-- ex food & energy Jul +0.2% (25) +0.1%

*July 2016 Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

