What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons against the U.S. if militarily provoked and said it wouldn't negotiate on its nuclear and missile programs.

Tillerson told Russia's foreign minister the U.S. would respond to Moscow's recent expulsion of American diplomats by Sept. 1.

Venezuela's defense chief said authorities were still looking for rebels who raided an army base and stole weapons early Sunday.

Trump attacked Democratic Sen. Blumenthal of Connecticut and news-media outlets in tweets on his first weekday of vacation.

The Justice Department said guidelines for the use of forensic evidence in court will now be spearheaded by a former state prosecutor.

Canada played down the prospect of resolving a trade spat on lumber with the U.S. before the start of talks to revamp Nafta.

The U.N. said it supports the work of a Syria inquiry panel and expressed regret over the resignation of veteran prosecutor Del Ponte.

Interior Secretary Zinke ordered a revised management plan for sage grouse, a move that could undo some Obama-era protections.

