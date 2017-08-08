Utilities Up as Traders Hedge on Inflation Data -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators rose as traders hedged their bets on inflation data due later in the week.

South Carolina's attorney general is suing the federal government for $100 million, saying it hasn't removed plutonium from the state as promised, a new tack in a long-running battle over the fate of a Cold War-era nuclear-weapons site.

Meanwhile, in tiny Jenkinsville, S.C. -- after nine years and $10.4 billion spent -- local leaders and the 600 nuclear employees and 5,000 construction workers at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station are coming to terms with Scana Corp.'s decision to walk away from its project to build two nuclear reactors there.

