Thyssenkrupp AG 3Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT – The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.XE) third-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released August 10.
===
. Forecast Change Reported
3rd 3Q17 in % Number 3Q16
Order intake 9,891 +5% 1 9,399
Sales 10,685 +8% 8 9,865
EBITDA 786 +18% 6 666
EBIT 464 +25% 4 372
EBIT Adjusted 504 +14% 10 441
Net Profit Attributable 193 +49% 2 130
Earnings Per Share 0.32 +39% 2 0.23
Dividend Per Share 0.20 +33% 18 0.15
Target Price 27.99 18
===
Year-earlier figures are as reported by the company. Data provided by Factset.
DJG/voi
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 08, 2017 05:57 ET (09:57 GMT)