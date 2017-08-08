On Our Radar

Thyssenkrupp AG 3Q 2017 -- Forecast

Features Dow Jones Newswires

FRANKFURT –  The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.XE) third-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released August 10.

Continue Reading Below

===

. Forecast Change Reported

3rd 3Q17 in % Number 3Q16

Order intake 9,891 +5% 1 9,399

Sales 10,685 +8% 8 9,865

Continue Reading Below

EBITDA 786 +18% 6 666

EBIT 464 +25% 4 372

EBIT Adjusted 504 +14% 10 441

Net Profit Attributable 193 +49% 2 130

Earnings Per Share 0.32 +39% 2 0.23

Dividend Per Share 0.20 +33% 18 0.15

Target Price 27.99 18

===

Year-earlier figures are as reported by the company. Data provided by Factset.

DJG/voi

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2017 05:57 ET (09:57 GMT)