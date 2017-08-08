Tech Lower Amid Pause in Rally -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies ticked down after a long runup for the sector.

Apple shares hit a new all-time high as anticipation continues to build for the latest version of its iPhone.

Uber Technologies plans to wind down its U.S. subprime car-leasing unit as losses mount, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Google fired an employee who wrote a memo criticizing efforts to recruit female engineers, and Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said in an email to his staff that the memo violated company policy. Software engineer James Damore, who said in an email that he wrote the memo and was fired for it, said he was considering legal action against Google for firing him.

