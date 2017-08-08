U.S. Growth Seen Steadying, Soothing Slowdown Fears

The U.S. is set for steady economic growth, according to leading indicators from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which previously hinted at a slowdown.

U.S. Stocks Edge Up, Helped by Financial Firms

U.S. stock indexes edged higher Tuesday, buoyed by gains in shares of financial companies.

Tillerson Presses Asian Nations to Clamp Down on North Korea

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson ramped up pressure on Southeast Asian countries to shut down North Korean front companies and squeeze Pyongyang's diplomatic presence in the region.

Crude Falls As Oversupply Worries Weigh

Oil prices gave back gains Tuesday despite reports that Saudi Arabia is planning to cut exports to Asia next month.

What Could Possibly Ruin Traders' Summer Vacations?

It is the dog days of summer for investors-trading has slowed as stocks have risen steadily around the world. Still, August is known for offering financial markets a range of surprises.

German Economy Seen Growing Despite Weak Export, Factory Data

Europe's largest economy is likely to continue to grow at a robust pace, despite some recent weak data points, economists say.

China's Economy Gets Smaller Boost From Trade

China's unexpectedly robust economy is still getting a boost from trade, with exports and imports growing last month, albeit at a more moderate pace.

U.S. Small-Business Confidence Rises in July

Small-business owners' confidence about their economic situation rose in July, as stronger customer demand overpowered "dysfunction" in Washington and employers worked to hire more.

U.S. Job Openings Climb to Record 6.2 Million at End of June

U.S. employers have never had more available job openings, but the rate at which people are hired into those jobs was little changed in June.

Great Year for Pensions, but Many Remain in Crisis

A run-up in U.S. stocks following the presidential election produced double-digit returns for many public pensions. But even a banner year doesn't come close to solving their problems.

August 08, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)