Memo Sparks Firestorm at Google

Google found itself under fire, with critics saying the company squelched free speech by firing a male employee who wrote a divisive memo denouncing its diversity push, while others said its diversity policies were justified because his views were harmful.

Blackstone Buys Billions in Spanish Real-Estate Assets

Blackstone Group said it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in rescued Spanish lender Banco Popular Español's real-estate portfolio, a vote of confidence by the U.S. asset manager in Spain's robustly recovering economy.

Disney Thinks It Is Better Off Alone

Disney's decision to pull its content from Netflix isn't going to drive the media company's share price over the next few years. It also may not matter much for Netflix shares.

Disney Unveils New Streaming Services

Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it will launch a pair of video-streaming services in the next two years, ending a distribution deal with Netflix as it responds to the cord-cutting trend pressuring the cable industry.

Uber Plans to Wind Down U.S. Car-Leasing Business

Uber plans to wind down its U.S. subprime car-leasing division to stem unsustainably high losses, a major retreat just two years after starting the business.

New Hampshire Sues Oxycotin Maker

New Hampshire filed a civil lawsuit against Oxycotin-maker Purdue Pharma over the marketing of its opioid painkillers, becoming the latest state to sue the painkiller industry for allegedly misrepresenting the addictive risks of the medications.

Bankruptcy Judge Deals Final Blow to SunEdison Shareholders

A New York bankruptcy judge, who recently gave final approval to SunEdison Inc.'s bankruptcy exit plan, delivered what is likely a final blow to the company's shareholders by saying they will get nothing.

Bill Ford Thinks His Company Lacks Vision-and That He Can Fix It

Ford Motor executive chairman Bill Ford this spring led a management shake-up to shift the company faster into electric vehicles, self-driving cars and ride-sharing services. "The role we're in now requires us to stick our necks out," he says in an interview.

Mexican Development Banks Back Clean-Energy Projects

Mexican development banks are helping to finance large renewable energy projects that are bringing new players into the fledgling power market as a result of the government's long-term electricity auctions.

Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren Make Progress on Turnaround Efforts

Two big U.S. brands, Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren, showed some progress Tuesday on efforts to wean themselves-and shoppers-off heavy promotions.

