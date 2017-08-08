Judge Judy' Library Sells to CBS for Over $95 Million

Judge Judy Sheindlin, as she often likes to say, "does not have stupid written on her forehead."

The tart-tongued daytime TV host of "Judge Judy" has sold the library of all the show's telecasts to CBS Corp. in a deal worth between $95 million and $100 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

"Judge Judy," a hit for more than two decades, remains one of the most-watched daytime television shows and Ms. Sheindlin, a former Manhattan judge, has become a pop culture icon known for her quips and low tolerance for people lacking in basic intelligence.

She has been known to tell people on her show, "I eat morons like you for breakfast" and "you'll be crying before this is over" and one of her favorite go-to closers, "I'm the boss, applesauce."

Although she will turn 75 this fall, she shows no sign of slowing down and renewed her deal to run through the 2020-2021 season, which will be her 25th on the air. She is also one of the most well-compensated television stars with a deal valued at close to $50 million, according to a person close to the show.

CBS has been the longtime distributor of the program to the TV stations that carry it in afternoon programming. By acquiring the library rights, CBS will now be able to monetize the show across multiple platforms including streaming services, in perpetuity. Before this agreement there were limitations to how often a "Judge Judy" episode could air.

Ms. Sheindlin, who is the show's creator, said in a statement that she is "overjoyed that CBS will continue to shepherd my program and be the custodian of the library."

The agreement covers more than 5,200 hours of current and older "Judge Judy" shows as well as future episodes.

"Judge Judy" has always been a strong performer in reruns and a valuable revenue generator for CBS Corp.

Barron International Group LLC advised Ms. Sheindlin on the deal.

