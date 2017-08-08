Industrials Lower Before Economic, Inflation Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies ticked down as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for economic and inflation data.

Continue Reading Below

One brokerage said the gains for aerospace and defense companies are set to continue, given global tensions. "The optics around a high threat environment ... are likely to continue given headlines around North Korea, Russia, the Mideast and so on," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a research note, adding defense budgets are likely to grow, even if there is a "sequestration" process on the budget.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2017 17:45 ET (21:45 GMT)