Germany June Current-Account Surplus Increases

Germany's trade surplus widened slightly in June, though both imports and exports declined, data from the country's statistics office showed Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

According to data adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, exports from Germany declined by 2.8% on the month in June. It was the first decline in exports this year, after five straight months of positive gains.

Imports fell, however, at a steeper pace of 4.5%. The adjusted trade surplus stood at EUR21.2 billion, just above the EUR20.3 billion recorded in the previous month. The June figure was slightly below the EUR21.4 billion expected in a Wall Street Journal survey of economists last week.

The data come one day after Germany's Economics ministry reported that industrial output fell by 1.1% on the month, the index's first decline since December.

Write to Todd Buell at Todd.Buell@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

August 08, 2017 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)