Deutsche Post Second-Quarter Net Profit Up 11%

Deutsche Post AG's (DPW.XE) net profit rose 11% in the second quarter, largely driven by profitable growth in the international parcel, express and eCommerce businesses, the post office and logistics company said Tuesday.

Quarterly profit rose to 602 million euros ($710.2 million) from EUR541 million in the year-earlier quarter. That is marginally below a EUR604 million consensus forecast, according to a poll by FactSet. Revenue was at EUR14.81 billion ($17.47 billion), up 4.4% from EUR14.19 billion a year ago.

The company reaffirmed its outlook for the full year, saying it expects earnings before interest and taxes of about EUR3.75 billion. It also said it was on track for midterm targets.

August 08, 2017 01:49 ET (05:49 GMT)