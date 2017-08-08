ACLU sues Maine governor for blocking critics on Facebook

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine has filed a federal lawsuit against Republican Gov. Paul LePage for blocking people who disagree with him on his official Facebook page and deleting their comments.

The ACLU sued Tuesday in federal court on behalf of two women, saying their First Amendment rights were violated.

LePage's office didn't immediately make him available for comment.

While the governor calls the Facebook account a political page, the ACLU says LePage posted to it in his official capacity.

The ACLU says censoring constituents on social media has become a pressing issue nationwide.

The ACLU recently filed similar lawsuits against Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. The Knight First Amendment Institute is suing President Donald Trump for blocking people on Twitter.