What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 7, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

GOP lawmakers plan to use their August recess to argue for a tax-code overhaul but face pressures from their constituents.

The U.N. passed tough sanctions on North Korea, but time is short to make them stick as Pyongyang's nuclear work advances.

Venezuela's army said two people died in what it said was an attack on a military base by former army officers and civilians.

Netanyahu's allies came to the Israeli leader's defense after a former aide agreed to turn state witness in twin corruption probes.

Rwanda's leader was re-elected with what the election panel said was nearly 99% of the vote.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. military called off a rescue mission for three Marines whose aircraft went down off Australia.

Asean and China agreed on a framework for a code of conduct in disputed South China Sea waters.

France opened an antiterrorism probe after a knife-wielding man tried to enter the Eiffel Tower.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)