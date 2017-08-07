On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Progress-Aug 7

For the week ended Aug 6, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

NO CONDITION REPORTED:

PROGRESS:

--Harvested--

08/06 07/30 2016 Avg

Ark 100 100 100 100

Cali 97 94 99 98

Colo 98 94 97 98

Idah 52 17 50 49

Ill 100 100 100 100

Ind 100 99 100 100

Kans 100 100 100 100

Mich 94 88 98 96

Mo 100 100 100 100

Mont 88 65 78 57

Nebr 100 99 100 97

NC 100 100 100 100

Ohio 100 99 100 99

Okla 100 100 100 100

Ore 73 42 76 75

SD 92 82 91 80

Texas 100 100 100 100

Wash 54 31 55 60

18-state

Avg 94 88 93 92

