USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Progress-Aug 7

For the week ended Aug 6, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Harvested--
08/06 07/30 2016 Avg
Ark 100 100 100 100
Cali 97 94 99 98
Colo 98 94 97 98
Idah 52 17 50 49
Ill 100 100 100 100
Ind 100 99 100 100
Kans 100 100 100 100
Mich 94 88 98 96
Mo 100 100 100 100
Mont 88 65 78 57
Nebr 100 99 100 97
NC 100 100 100 100
Ohio 100 99 100 99
Okla 100 100 100 100
Ore 73 42 76 75
SD 92 82 91 80
Texas 100 100 100 100
Wash 54 31 55 60
18-state
Avg 94 88 93 92
