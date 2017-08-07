USDA Crop Progress: Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Aug 7

For the week ended Aug 6, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
08/06 07/30 08/06 07/30 08/06 07/30 08/06 07/30 08/06 07/30
Idaho 4 6 15 15 28 26 36 40 17 13
Minn 1 0 2 1 12 12 63 65 22 22
Mont 35 31 28 27 28 33 7 7 2 2
ND 20 22 20 22 27 27 27 25 6 4
SD 41 41 34 34 17 17 7 7 1 1
Wash 2 4 17 16 38 37 40 41 3 2
6-state
avg 22 22 21 21 25 26 25 26 7 5
yr-ago 2 2 6 6 24 24 58 58 10 10
PROGRESS:
--Harvested--
08/06 07/30 2016 Avg
Idaho 12 2 36 20
Minn 9 3 38 29
Mont 33 5 16 11
ND 16 5 19 17
SD 65 46 70 45
Wash 17 5 28 30
6-state
avg 24 9 27 21
