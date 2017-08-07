On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Aug 7

For the week ended Aug 6, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

08/06 07/30 08/06 07/30 08/06 07/30 08/06 07/30 08/06 07/30

Idaho 4 6 15 15 28 26 36 40 17 13

Minn 1 0 2 1 12 12 63 65 22 22

Mont 35 31 28 27 28 33 7 7 2 2

ND 20 22 20 22 27 27 27 25 6 4

SD 41 41 34 34 17 17 7 7 1 1

Wash 2 4 17 16 38 37 40 41 3 2

6-state

avg 22 22 21 21 25 26 25 26 7 5

yr-ago 2 2 6 6 24 24 58 58 10 10

PROGRESS:

--Harvested--

08/06 07/30 2016 Avg

Idaho 12 2 36 20

Minn 9 3 38 29

Mont 33 5 16 11

ND 16 5 19 17

SD 65 46 70 45

Wash 17 5 28 30

6-state

avg 24 9 27 21

