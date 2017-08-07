On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition/Progress-Aug 7

For the week ended Aug 6, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

08/6 07/30 08/6 07/30 08/6 07/30 08/6 07/30 08/6 07/30

Ark 1 1 5 5 24 24 54 53 16 17

Ill 4 3 8 9 24 22 53 52 11 14

Ind 4 4 10 11 32 34 43 41 11 10

Iowa 3 3 9 9 29 28 50 51 9 9

Ks 2 1 7 7 38 41 49 48 4 3

Ky 1 1 4 4 23 22 63 63 9 10

La 0 0 2 2 16 13 70 77 12 8

Mich 3 2 9 8 26 24 51 57 11 9

Minn 1 1 4 5 21 21 61 59 13 14

Miss 0 0 5 5 23 26 49 46 23 23

Mo 3 2 6 6 27 27 53 55 11 10

Nebr 4 4 9 9 29 27 48 52 10 8

NC 1 1 4 5 25 30 55 53 15 11

ND 7 8 17 16 39 42 35 33 2 1

Ohio 3 4 11 13 33 35 43 37 10 11

SD 9 14 20 21 39 37 29 26 3 2

Tenn 3 4 6 6 16 18 50 50 25 22

Wis 2 2 5 5 18 19 55 57 20 17

18 state

avg 3 4 9 9 28 28 50 49 10 10

yr-ago 2 2 5 5 21 21 55 56 17 16

PROGRESS:

--Blooming-- --Setting Pods--

08/06 07/30 2016 Avg 08/06 07/30 2016 Avg

Ark 97 94 98 92 87 80 88 76

Ill 94 88 90 90 70 50 66 66

Ind 90 81 89 90 65 47 64 66

Iowa 89 85 93 91 67 52 77 67

Ks 85 73 79 76 51 27 42 38

Ky 71 61 68 69 50 39 44 46

La 100 98 98 97 97 94 92 90

Mich 88 80 88 91 59 44 57 64

Minn 95 86 97 93 71 43 77 69

Miss 95 93 93 93 88 82 85 77

Mo 79 69 76 71 46 34 41 36

Nebr 94 87 93 93 65 47 62 63

NC 76 67 75 64 50 41 46 36

ND 90 79 95 94 60 49 75 74

Ohio 83 77 92 90 57 41 62 59

SD 92 80 93 91 64 41 76 62

Tenn 89 85 88 79 68 52 66 57

Wis 87 73 96 85 61 39 80 58

18-state

avg 90 82 90 88 65 48 67 62

