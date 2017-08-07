USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition Index-Aug 7

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop
conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season.
The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition
reports and weighted by state crop area.
(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year.
TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*)
in pct 08/6 07/30 07/23 07/16 07/9 07/2 06/25 06/18 06/11 8/07/16
v poor 3 4 4 3 3 2 2 2 1 2
poor 9 9 10 8 8 7 6 5 5 5
fair 28 28 29 28 27 27 26 26 28 21
good 50 49 47 51 52 54 56 57 57 55
exlnt 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 9 17
STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING:
(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*)
08/6 07/30 07/23 07/16 07/9 07/2 06/25 06/18 06/11 8/07/16
Ark 105 105 104 105 104 104 103 105 105 99
Ill 100 101 99 102 101 103 103 102 101 108
Ind 97 96 94 95 95 96 96 97 96 106
Iowa 98 99 100 100 102 104 105 105 104 110
Kans 97 96 98 99 101 102 103 102 100 100
Ky 104 104 103 105 106 107 106 106 105 105
La 108 108 109 108 107 106 105 108 107 106
Mich 100 101 101 103 99 102 103 105 104 98
Minn 105 105 104 105 105 105 107 107 107 109
Miss 108 107 104 107 104 106 104 103 105 105
Mo 101 101 100 101 100 100 102 101 101 104
Neb 98 98 96 99 100 102 102 103 105 107
NC 105 102 104 106 106 107 107 106 103 104
ND 87 86 88 87 91 92 94 97 97 104
Ohio 97 95 93 95 98 100 101 101 101 95
SD 84 80 80 81 85 87 88 93 92 98
Tenn 107 105 109 112 110 111 113 112 109 110
Wis 107 106 105 104 105 105 105 107 106 116
18-state
avg 99 98 97 99 100 101 102 102 102 105
Yr ago 105 105 104 104 105 104 105 105 105 NA
