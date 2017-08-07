Total Reports Flaring at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery

Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA reported flaring of gas emissions at its refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

In a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the refinery said the flaring was caused by process gases entering the site's flare gas recovery system.

The emissions of sulfur dioxide happened Saturday night, Total said, and lasted three hours.

The 225,000-barrel-a-day refinery is located east of Houston.

