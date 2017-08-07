Telecom Shares Up On Growth View - Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies rose as traders bet the launch of the next iPhone will spur growth for cell-phone carriers. The Financial Times, now owned by the Nikkei, said it's launching a new mobile application for Apple iOS devices, six years after it abandoned the platform following disagreements with Apple over revenue and data sharing. South Korean prosecutors sought a 12-year sentence for Lee Jae-yong, the de facto head of Samsung. Comcast Corp. and 21st Century Fox's FX Networks unit are teaming up to offer commercial-free viewing of popular shows like "American Horror Story" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."
August 07, 2017 16:47 ET (20:47 GMT)