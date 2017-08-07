Singapore Foreign-Exchange Reserves Rise in July

Singapore's foreign-exchange reserves stood at US$269.72 billion in July, up from US$266.30 billion in June, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said on its website Monday.

In Singapore dollar terms, the July foreign-exchange reserves were at S$366.04 billion, compared with S$366.63 billion in June, the central bank said.

MAS doesn't give reasons for the increase or decrease in its reserves.

