North Korea: Won't Negotiate on Nuclear Weapons Under Any Circumstances

North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons against the U.S. if provoked militarily and said it would "under no circumstances" negotiate on its nuclear and missile weapons programs.

U.S. Stocks Set for Records as Miners Lift Overseas Markets

U.S. stocks were poised for fresh records after a climb in mining companies lifted benchmarks in Asia and the U.K.

Investors Chase Beneficiaries of Dollar's Decline

Some investors are betting that an already weak dollar will keep weakening, a decline that is helping boost corporate profits and fueling rallies in everything from U.S. stocks to commodity prices.

People's Bank of China Has Fintech on Its Mind

China's central bank is increasing its monitoring of the loosely regulated financial-technology sector-a major source of risk, given the enormous sums involved.

China Forex Reserves Rose for Sixth Straight Month in July

China's foreign-exchange reserves rose to its highest level in nine months, underscoring Beijing's success in keeping money from moving offshore with some help from a weaker U.S. dollar.

German Industry Misses a Beat but Economy Looks Strong

Europe's largest economy remains on course for robust growth this year despite a decline in factory output in June, economists said.

Libor's Demise Creates a Mortgage Mystery

Many adjustable-rate mortgages are tied to Libor, which is being phased out over five years. What will replace it remains unclear.

Oil Edges Down on Oversupply Concerns

Oil futures edged down on Monday, on concerns about major oil producers' wavering commitment to output caps and ahead of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries

WSJ's Daily Shot: As Men Leave the Labor Force, Women Return

Global Economy Week Ahead: China Trade and Inflation, U.S. Productivity

The week ahead features an influx of data from China, including foreign-exchange, inflation and trade numbers. In the U.S., the Labor Department will release second-quarter productivity figures and the July consumer-price index report.

August 07, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)