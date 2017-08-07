Mining Stocks Carry Markets Higher

Continue Reading Below

Stocks mostly started the week a touch higher as an upbeat session on Wall Street and a climb in mining companies supported bourses around the world.

German Industry Misses a Beat but Economy Looks Strong

Europe's largest economy remains on course for robust growth this year despite a decline in factory output in June, economists said.

Oil Edges Down on Oversupply Concerns

Oil futures edged down on Monday, on concerns about major oil producers' wavering commitment to output caps and ahead of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The Infrastructure Rally Crumbles

Construction shares soared after the election on expectations of infrastructure stimulus, but many have drifted lower since then as confidence in the projects seems to be waning.

Global Economy Week Ahead: China Trade and Inflation, U.S. Productivity

The week ahead features an influx of data from China, including foreign-exchange, inflation and trade numbers. In the U.S., the Labor Department will release second-quarter productivity figures and the July consumer-price index report.

Brexit Uncertainty Shadows Bank of England's Every Move

The failure of wages to rise despite dropping unemployment makes it hard for central banks to know when interest-rate increases might be needed to offset inflation. In the U.K., Brexit makes it an even harder call.

Republican Effort to Overturn Arbitration Rule at Risk

As the Senate approaches a vote to overturn a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule, some Republicans have expressed reservations.

Strong Employment Data Add to Rosy View of Economy

The U.S. economy is hitting a sweet spot seldom seen in past expansions, posting in July a record 82nd straight month of job creation and an unemployment rate at a 16-year low, despite slow growth in output.

Penalties Against Wall Street Are Down Sharply in 2017

Regulators levied far fewer fines over financial misconduct in the first half of 2017 compared with a year earlier. Reasons include a business-friendly shift under President Trump and the winding down of cases from the financial crisis.

Hot-Stock Rally Tests the Patience of a Choosy Lot: Value Investors

Value investing is mired in one of its worst stretches on record, prompting concerns that the investment style favored by generations of fund managers is losing its effectiveness.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)