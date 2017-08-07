Global Stocks Lower as U.S. Dollar Weakens

The U.S. dollar weakened more in early Asian trading, pressuring equities after big gains a day earlier.

Indonesia Posts Flat Quarterly Growth

Indonesia's economic growth was stagnant in the second quarter as the government struggled to boost the economy amid a short-lived rebound in commodity prices and weak household consumption.

U.S. Stocks Higher

U.S. stocks advanced Monday, helped by earnings and other corporate news. The Nasdaq Composite led the gains, outpacing the Dow industrials and the S&P 500.

Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Rose in July

A basket of U.S. employment indicators increased in July, a potential sign of strengthening job growth. The Conference Board's employment trends index rose to 133.77 from its revised June reading of 132.42.

The Dollar Swoon Lifting U.S. Stocks Is Seen Continuing

A growing investor consensus that the weak dollar will keep weakening is rippling around the world, fueling rallies in everything from U.S. stocks to commodities.

Currency Bets Getting Crowded, Raising Prospect of Violent Reversal

Investors have amassed the biggest bets on the U.S. dollar, Japanese yen and euro in years, raising the specter of volatile moves across currency markets if they move suddenly to exit those positions.

Fed's Bullard Sees No Need to Raise Interest Rates Now

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that "the current level of the policy rate is likely to remain appropriate over the near term."

People's Bank of China Has Fintech on Its Mind

China's central bank is increasing its monitoring of the loosely regulated financial-technology sector-a major source of risk, given the enormous sums involved.

German Industry Misses a Beat but Economy Looks Strong

Europe's largest economy remains on course for robust growth this year despite a decline in factory output in June, economists said.

Libor's Demise Creates a Mortgage Mystery

Many adjustable-rate mortgages are tied to Libor, which is being phased out over five years. What will replace it remains unclear.

August 07, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)