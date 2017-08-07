Oil Edges Down on Oversupply Concerns

Oil prices edged lower on Monday, as investors debated whether positive signs for supply and demand will be enough to keep a monthlong rally going.

South Carolina Seeks Ways to Salvage Nuclear Project

An energy company's decision to abandon work on a nuclear project in South Carolina has left the state reeling and the governor seeking a way to save at least one of the two reactors.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. to Split Offshore Oil Concession

The United Arab Emirates' state energy company said it would split one of its most important offshore oil concessions and is in advanced talks with more than a dozen potential partners to improve its returns.

Libya's Largest Oil Field Temporary Shut-In After Armed Protest

Libya's largest oil field was shut late Sunday before pumping restarted Monday following an armed protest, a Libyan official said, underscoring the persistent instability of the country's oil production.

A Gusher of Cash at Suncor

Canada's Suncor Energy is among the world's higher-cost producers of oil. By all rights it should have scaled back its ambitions during the last few difficult years. Instead, it did the opposite, buying out partners on the cheap and plowing ahead with projects that could pay off for decades.

Troubled Sheridan Production Energy Fund in Rescue Talks

Houston oil and gas investment firm Sheridan Production Partners is in talks to shore up a troubled $1.8 billion fund that is struggling under about $1 billion in debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

Energy Suppliers Find Fresh Lift From Offshore Wind

For energy-services companies, finding new revenue streams is crucial as oil and gas from onshore shale formations flood the market-and many suppliers are seeking to diversify into offshore wind.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls by One

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by one in the past week to 765, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Oil Price Forecasts Cut by Banks

Banks have cut their forecasts on Brent and U.S. oil prices for a third consecutive month, doubting that the recent fall in stockpiles will last.

The Problem With Electric Cars? Not Enough Chargers

Most owners of electric vehicles charge them overnight at home, but a few companies are looking ahead to an era of rapid adoption-and building a charging-station infrastructure.

August 07, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)