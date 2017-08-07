United Tech in Takeover Talks With Rockwell Collins

United Technologies has made an approach to acquire Rockwell Collins, but the two aerospace suppliers are still wrangling over the price of a takeover that would exceed $20 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Tesla to Sell $1.5 Billion in Debt Amid Launch of Model 3

Tesla took a step toward financing its transformation from a niche builder of pricey luxury cars to a mass-market rival of Fords and Chevrolets, setting plans to raise $1.5 billion in its first-ever sale of traditional bonds.

Renault Signs Major Iranian Auto Deal, as Western Firms Deepen Push

Renault is set to open a new factory in Iran, in the latest sign of deepening Western business ties with Tehran following the lifting of sanctions.

Netflix Makes Its First Acquisition

Netflix Inc. has made the first acquisition in its 20-year history, buying comic-book producer Millarworld amid plans to develop original content based on the publisher's characters and titles such as "Kick-Ass, " "Old Man Logan" and "Kingsman."

Pershing Square Nominates Three to ADP's Board, Easing Demands

Pershing Square said it is nominating its founder William Ackman and two others to the board of Automatic Data Processing, backing off previous discussions ADP said were for half the board.

CBS Unveils 'All Access' Expansion, New Digital Sports Network

CBS reported higher-than-expected sales and earnings in its most recent quarter as the broadcast company received a boost from college sports and internet streaming.

Avis, Stung by Falling Used-Car Prices, Reports Disappointing Results

Avis Budget Group cut its earnings forecast for the year, citing a difficult first half hurt by price pressure and higher fleet costs.

Consumers' Appetite for Bacon, Chicken Has Tyson Scrambling to Keep Up

Tyson Foods reported higher than expected profit and revenue for the quarter, boosted by growing demand and higher prices for meat.

Japanese Bank Fined for 'Spoofing' U.S. Futures Markets

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ agreed to pay $600,000 to settle civil charges by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission that one of its traders repeatedly disrupted trading in futures markets.

Uber Chairman Says Travis Kalanick Won't Return as CEO

Uber Technologies won't be bringing co-founder Travis Kalanick back as CEO, the company's chairman told employees in an attempt to quell reports the co-founder was attempting a comeback.

