United Tech in Takeover Talks With Rockwell Collins

Continue Reading Below

United Technologies has made an approach to acquire Rockwell Collins, but the two aerospace suppliers are still wrangling over the price of a takeover that would exceed $20 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Tesla to Sell $1.5 Billion in Debt Amid Launch of Model 3

Tesla will sell $1.5 billion in senior notes amid the launch of its Model 3 sedan, a week after the Silicon Valley auto maker's chief executive said it faces 'manufacturing hell.'

Renault Signs Major Iranian Auto Deal, as Western Firms Deepen Push

Renault is set to open a new factory in Iran, in the latest sign of deepening Western business ties with Tehran following the lifting of sanctions.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix Makes Its First Acquisition

Netflix Inc. has made the first acquisition in its 20-year history, buying comic-book producer Millarworld amid plans to develop original content based on the publisher's characters and titles such as "Kick-Ass, " "Old Man Logan" and "Kingsman."

Pershing Square Nominates Three to ADP's Board, Easing Demands

Pershing Square Capital Management LP said it is nominating its founder William Ackman and two others to the board of Automatic Data Processing Inc., backing off of its previous demand for half the board.

Consumers' Appetite for Bacon, Chicken Has Tyson Scrambling to Keep Up

Tyson Foods reported higher than expected profit and revenue for the quarter, boosted by growing demand and higher prices for meat.

Japanese Bank Fined for 'Spoofing' U.S. Futures Markets

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ agreed to pay $600,000 to settle civil charges by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission that one of its traders repeatedly disrupted trading in futures markets.

Fresenius Unit Buys NxStage Medical in $2 Billion Dialysis Deal

Fresenius's minority-owned kidney dialysis business agreed to acquire NxStage Medical Inc. for about $2 billion.

Hanjin Shipping Co. Says Bankruptcy Claims Top $10 Billion

South Korea's Hanjin Shipping Co., which roiled global trade and temporarily marooned more than half a million cargo containers when it filed for bankruptcy, says it has raised only a fraction of what it needs to repay creditors, whose claims total about $10.5 billion.

Hedge-Fund Manager's Bearish Bets Backfire Again

The rally in global stock markets has caught out Crispin Odey, among Europe's best-known hedge-fund managers, one of whose funds lost 10% last month.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)