Google Fires Employee Who Wrote Memo Criticizing Diversity Initiatives

Google fired the employee who wrote an internal memo suggesting men are better suited for tech jobs than women. Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said the memo writer violated company policy.

Endo Settles Most U.S. Claims on Mesh Products

Endo International said it reached settlements to resolve most of the U.S. product-liability claims regarding the safety of its vaginal mesh products, potentially bringing total settlement costs up to $3.58 billion.

Uber Chairman Says Travis Kalanick Won't Return as CEO

Uber Technologies won't be bringing co-founder Travis Kalanick back as CEO, the company's chairman told employees in an attempt to quell reports the co-founder was attempting a comeback.

Avis, Stung by Falling Used-Car Prices, Reports Disappointing Results

Avis Budget Group cut its earnings forecast for the year, citing a difficult first half hurt by price pressure and higher fleet costs.

Hanjin Shipping Co. Says Bankruptcy Claims Top $10 Billion

South Korea's Hanjin Shipping Co., which roiled global trade and temporarily marooned more than half a million cargo containers when it filed for bankruptcy, says it has raised only a fraction of what it needs to repay creditors, whose claims total about $10.5 billion.

CBS Unveils 'All Access' Expansion, New Digital Sports Network

CBS reported higher-than-expected sales and earnings in its most recent quarter as the broadcast company received a boost from college sports and internet streaming.

Ackman's Pershing Square Nominates Three to ADP's Board

Pershing Square said it is nominating its founder William Ackman and two others to the board of Automatic Data Processing, backing off previous discussions ADP said were for half the board.

Tesla to Sell $1.5 Billion in Debt Amid Launch of Model 3

Tesla took a step toward financing its transformation from a niche builder of pricey luxury cars to a mass-market rival of Fords and Chevrolets, setting plans to raise $1.5 billion in its first-ever sale of traditional bonds.

Japanese Bank Fined for 'Spoofing' U.S. Futures Markets

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ agreed to pay $600,000 to settle civil charges by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission that one of its traders repeatedly disrupted trading in futures markets.

United Tech in Takeover Talks With Rockwell Collins

United Technologies has made an approach to acquire Rockwell Collins, but the two aerospace suppliers are still wrangling over the price of a takeover that would exceed $20 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

