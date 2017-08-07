The Latest: Lawyer awaits UK cybersecurity expert's release

The Latest on plans for a British cybersecurity researcher who was arrested in Las Vegas to appear in federal court in Milwaukee on charges that he created and distributed malicious software designed to steal banking passwords in 2014 and 2015 (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

An Electronic Frontier Foundation lawyer says he is awaiting word that bail has been posted for British cybersecurity researcher Marcus Hutchins, and that Hutchins has been released from federal custody pending an appearance in U.S. District Court in Milwaukee.

Foundation general counsel Kurt Opsahl said in an email Monday that he hopes processing goes quickly in Nevada and that Hutchins can be released by the end of the day.

An official at a jail outside Las Vegas says the 23-year-old Hutchins was still being held there Monday.

Hutchins' attorney in Las Vegas, Adrian Lobo, didn't immediately respond to messages.

Hutchins is scheduled to appear Tuesday morning in federal court in Wisconsin on six charges, including conspiracy to commit computer fraud in 2014 and 2015. He is accused of creating and distributing malicious software called Kronos designed to steal banking passwords.

12:20 p.m.

An official says a British cybersecurity researcher remains jailed in Nevada, a day before he's due to face charges in federal court in Milwaukee that he created and distributed malicious software designed to steal banking passwords.

Southern Nevada Detention Center spokeswoman Kayla Gieni (DJEE'-nee) said Monday that 23-year-old Marcus Hutchins remains at the facility about 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) outside Las Vegas.

Hutchins' attorney in Las Vegas, Adrian Lobo, didn't immediately respond to messages.

A federal magistrate judge in Nevada set Hutchins' bail on Friday at $30,000, and said he could be released Monday.

The charges against Hutchins, including conspiracy to commit computer fraud, date to 2014 and 2015.

He won acclaim after helping in May to curb the spread of WannaCry ransomware during an attack that crippled thousands of computers worldwide.