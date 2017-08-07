Health Care Stocks Higher On Deal Activity - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose amid deal activity. Fresenius' minority-owned kidney dialysis business agreed to buy smaller rival NxStage Medical for about $2 billion. The NxStage deal comes less than five months after Fresenius SE, which owns 31% of Fresenius Medical Care, agreed to buy U.S. generics drug manufacturer Akorn for $4.3 billion. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals plunged after the biotech company said an epilepsy product showed failed to bring about statistically significant improvements for sufferers in a mid-stage clinical trial.
